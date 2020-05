View this post on Instagram

Everybody please welcome the new Garage Italia Duetto Icon-e! This is just an idea that we’re considering, but it sure looks like a good one to us. It would be based on the 4th series because we don’t like to mess with the classics… aaaand also because we like cars that drive straight and don’t rattle themselves to pieces. Full electric, full restomod, pushing the bar higher than ever before. Check it out, tell us what you think, let us know if you have any questions. • • • #GarageItalia #TheCarPlace #Restomod #AlfaRomeo #Spider #Alfa #Duetto #AlfaRomeoSpider #ICONe #FullElectric